A Day in Global Headlines: From Kyiv's Grief to NATO's Diplomatic Dance

Following Is A Summary Of Current World News Briefs Rescuers Scour Rubble As Kyiv Mourns Deadliest Russian Attack This Year Rescuers Sifted Through Rubble In A Search For Survivors In Kyiv On Friday As The Ukrainian Capital Observed A Day Of Mourning

Friday marked a day of mourning for Kyiv as rescuers combed through debris following the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year by Russian forces. The missile and drone strike claimed at least 30 lives and injured 92, leaving the city reeling from its impact.

NATO leaders are set to converge in Ankara next week, attempting to mend ties with U.S. President Donald Trump amid tensions over Iran and other global issues. The meeting aims to reaffirm Europe's commitment to defense investments as Washington reduces its support.

Brazil's federal police launched an operation against individuals connected to the Primeiro Comando da Capital gang, which has been blacklisted by the U.S. for drug trafficking. The mission seeks to dismantle networks engaged in laundering illegal proceeds, highlighting Brazil's ongoing battle against organized crime.