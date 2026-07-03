Oil Giants Soar Amidst Rising Gasoline Prices and Political Tensions
U.S. oil companies brace for their strongest quarterly profits as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are set to report earnings that could stir tensions with President Trump. Political and economic impacts arise, with Democratic pressure mounting to address gasoline affordability, and oil prices post-Iran war affecting profits and consumer costs.
U.S. oil companies are on course to announce their most robust quarterly profits in years, potentially clashing with President Donald Trump's calls for Big Oil to reduce gasoline prices.
With Exxon Mobil and Chevron expected to triple their first-quarter earnings, the buoyant profits coincide with a period of heightened political and consumer scrutiny over the affordability of fuel, particularly following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
This development prompts a delicate balancing act between financial gains for oil companies and political pressures, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at potential administrative intervention to curb pump prices.
ALSO READ
-
Justice Amy Coney Barrett: A New Conservative Enigma
-
Electric Vehicles Surge in Russia Amid Fuel Crisis
-
Watchdog faults Secret Service for missing 102 radio calls during 2024 Trump shooting
-
Security Lapses Exposed in Trump Assassination Attempt
-
Court Halts Reinstallation of Removed National Park Exhibits