Oil Giants Soar Amidst Rising Gasoline Prices and Political Tensions

U.S. oil companies brace for their strongest quarterly profits as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are set to report earnings that could stir tensions with President Trump. Political and economic impacts arise, with Democratic pressure mounting to address gasoline affordability, and oil prices post-Iran war affecting profits and consumer costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Oil Companies Are Set To Report Their Strongest Quarterly Profits In Years | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:30 IST
Oil Giants Soar Amidst Rising Gasoline Prices and Political Tensions
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U.S. oil companies are on course to announce their most robust quarterly profits in years, potentially clashing with President Donald Trump's calls for Big Oil to reduce gasoline prices.

With Exxon Mobil and Chevron expected to triple their first-quarter earnings, the buoyant profits coincide with a period of heightened political and consumer scrutiny over the affordability of fuel, particularly following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

This development prompts a delicate balancing act between financial gains for oil companies and political pressures, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at potential administrative intervention to curb pump prices.

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