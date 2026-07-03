Oil Giants Soar Amidst Rising Gasoline Prices and Political Tensions

Us Oil Companies Are Set To Report Their Strongest Quarterly Profits In Years

U.S. oil companies are on course to announce their most robust quarterly profits in years, potentially clashing with President Donald Trump's calls for Big Oil to reduce gasoline prices.

With Exxon Mobil and Chevron expected to triple their first-quarter earnings, the buoyant profits coincide with a period of heightened political and consumer scrutiny over the affordability of fuel, particularly following the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

This development prompts a delicate balancing act between financial gains for oil companies and political pressures, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted at potential administrative intervention to curb pump prices.