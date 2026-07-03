Yemen and Saudi Arabia's Aerial Standoff: Tensions Soar

Yemens Armed Forces Said On Friday They Confronted Saudi Warplanes That They Said Attempted To Prevent An Iranian Civilian Aircraft From Landing At Sanaa International Airport

Yemen's armed forces announced confronting Saudi 'warplanes' attempting to block an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport. The statement, made by military spokesperson Yahya Sarea, highlights escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Iran-aligned group, led by the Houthis, warned of retaliatory actions against 'Saudi airports and vital interests on land and sea' should the Saudis persist in their violations of Yemeni airspace. According to Sarea, flights between Sanaa and Tehran will continue, underscoring the high stakes of potential diplomatic fallout.

Earlier, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported an Iranian aircraft recently arrived in Sanaa, transporting an official delegation to Tehran for the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Among the passengers were over 200 patients, emphasizing the humanitarian dimension. The Saudi-led coalition has been involved in Yemen since 2015, following the Houthi seizure of the capital, Sanaa.