Houthi-Saudi Tensions Soar Over Aviation Stand-Off

Yemens Houthis Said On Friday Its Forces Confronted Saudi Warplanes That They Said Attempted To Prevent An Iranian Civilian Aircraft From Landing At Sanaa International Airport

The Yemen-based Houthi group announced on Friday that their forces engaged with Saudi warplanes, accusing them of obstructing the landing of an Iranian civilian aircraft at Sanaa International Airport. The group's spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, issued a stern warning to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing potential retaliatory strikes on Saudi airports and key infrastructures if they continue to breach Yemeni airspace.

Despite these tensions, flights between Sanaa and Tehran will persist, according to Sarea. Earlier reports from Houthi-run Al Masirah TV cited the arrival of an Iranian aircraft, tasked with ferrying an official delegation to Tehran for the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The aircraft, reportedly carrying over 200 patients, departed amidst heightened regional strains.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia spearheaded a military coalition in Yemen following the Houthi seizure of Sanaa. Over time, the Houthis have demonstrated their offensive prowess, deploying missiles and drones against Saudi sites, particularly targeting crucial oil facilities and infrastructure, further fueling the longstanding conflict.