Karnataka CM Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and NCP MP Supriya Sule honor Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, celebrating his substantial contributions to India's spiritual and cultural legacy. Vivekananda, renowned for his profound impact on youth and global influence, remains a pivotal figure in promoting Indian culture worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:11 IST
Karnataka CM Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy
Swami Vivekananda (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
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Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar marked the death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, praising the philosopher for his enduring legacy in shaping India's spiritual and cultural fabric. Sharing a tribute on X, Shivakumar hailed the monk as a visionary leader whose teachings continue to inspire youth and promote national pride.

Alongside Shivakumar, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule also paid her respects. She highlighted Swami Vivekananda's message of brotherhood and his significant role in showcasing Indian culture globally. Sule described the philosopher as a guiding light for unity and compassion in society.

Born Narendranath Datta in 1863, Swami Vivekananda was an influential figure in popularizing Hindu philosophy worldwide. His landmark 1893 Chicago address at the Parliament of Religions resonated across the West. Today, his birthday, January 12, is commemorated as 'National Youth Day' across India, symbolizing his lasting impact.

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