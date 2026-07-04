Trump's Mount Rushmore Rally Against 'Communist Menace'

Us President Donald Trump Called On Americans To Protect The Freedoms The Nations Founders Envisioned Years Ago Against What He Has Portrayed As The Communist Threat Posed By Progressive Democrats

On the eve of Independence Day, U.S. President Donald Trump called upon Americans to defend the freedoms envisioned by the nation's founders. Speaking at Mount Rushmore, Trump warned about a 'communist' threat posed by progressive Democrats, associating it with a resurgence of leftist ideology and immigration challenges.

Trump's remarks emphasized the need to address recent successes by Democratic socialists, stressing this as essential with the midterm elections approaching. He argued the growing influence of left-wing candidates could potentially disrupt control of Congress amid ongoing economic challenges like inflation and high gas prices.

Trump's rhetoric linked anti-communist sentiment with anti-immigration themes, suggesting newcomers embracing opposing ideas pose a threat. With recent electoral victories for progressives spotlighted, Trump labeled these as unprecedented threats and plans to continue his message during July 4th celebrations.