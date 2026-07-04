Trump's Mount Rushmore Rally Against 'Communist Menace'

On the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump rallied Americans at Mount Rushmore to protect their freedoms against what he called a 'communist' threat from progressive Democrats. Trump warned of a resurgence of communism and tied it to immigration while addressing upcoming elections and recent Democratic victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Called On Americans To Protect The Freedoms The Nations Founders Envisioned Years Ago Against What He Has Portrayed As The Communist Threat Posed By Progressive Democrats | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:49 IST
Trump's Mount Rushmore Rally Against 'Communist Menace'
Donald Trump

On the eve of Independence Day, U.S. President Donald Trump called upon Americans to defend the freedoms envisioned by the nation's founders. Speaking at Mount Rushmore, Trump warned about a 'communist' threat posed by progressive Democrats, associating it with a resurgence of leftist ideology and immigration challenges.

Trump's remarks emphasized the need to address recent successes by Democratic socialists, stressing this as essential with the midterm elections approaching. He argued the growing influence of left-wing candidates could potentially disrupt control of Congress amid ongoing economic challenges like inflation and high gas prices.

Trump's rhetoric linked anti-communist sentiment with anti-immigration themes, suggesting newcomers embracing opposing ideas pose a threat. With recent electoral victories for progressives spotlighted, Trump labeled these as unprecedented threats and plans to continue his message during July 4th celebrations.

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