Ukraine Denies Russian Capture of Strategic City Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's General Staff refutes Russian claims of capturing the strategic city of Kostiantynivka. The city, crucial to Ukraine's defensive efforts in the Donetsk region, remains under Ukrainian control. Russia had reported control of the city but Ukraine maintains its defensive operations. The situation remains tense amidst ongoing military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines General Staff On Saturday Rejected Russian Claims That Moscows Forces Had Captured The Key Eastern City Of Kostiantynivka We Deny This These Are More Fake Claims | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:04 IST
Ukraine Denies Russian Capture of Strategic City Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine's military officials have firmly rejected Russia's declaration that its forces have seized control of Kostiantynivka, a pivotal city in the embattled eastern region.

The General Staff emphasized that the city remains under Ukrainian control and accused Russia of spreading fabricated claims. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military units persist in their defensive operations both within and around the city.

Russia previously informed President Vladimir Putin of its alleged victory, identifying Kostiantynivka as a significant target in its broader campaign across Donetsk. Analysts emphasize that control over this city could bolster Russian advances, making it a focal point in the ongoing conflict.

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