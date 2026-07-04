Delhi Court Hears Defamation Case: Minister Verma vs. AAP Leader Bhardwaj

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma made a court appearance at Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, presenting his statement in a defamation case against AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. Verma alleges Bhardwaj's May 2026 online claims detrimentally affected his family's reputation.

The defamation case stems from social media posts linked to a private school incident. Additional Chief Magistrate Neha Mittal recorded Verma's testimony, with the case scheduled to hear witness statements on July 15. Verma's legal representation is headed by senior advocate Sacchin Puri.

Verma condemns Bhardwaj's remarks on platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook, stating they harmed his personal and political standing. The allegations tied Verma to a case under POCSO in West Delhi, a claim he staunchly denies, clarifying no connection with the involved school or trust.