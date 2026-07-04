Railway Warfare: The Battle for Locomotive Control
Russia has launched targeted attacks on Ukrainian railway locomotives, resulting in the destruction or damage of more than 200 units in 2026, as reported by Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Oleksiy Kuleba.
Russia is intensifying its focus on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, specifically targeting locomotives. The offensive has resulted in the destruction or damage of over 200 locomotives since the beginning of 2026.
These aggressive maneuvers were highlighted by Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, who provided the alarming figures.
The attacks underscore Russia's strategic efforts to compromise Ukraine's transportation capabilities during ongoing conflicts.
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