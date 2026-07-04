Russia Is Targeting Ukrainian Railway Locomotives And Has Destroyed Or Damaged More Than Since The Start Of Alone

Russia is intensifying its focus on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, specifically targeting locomotives. The offensive has resulted in the destruction or damage of over 200 locomotives since the beginning of 2026.

These aggressive maneuvers were highlighted by Oleksiy Kuleba, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, who provided the alarming figures.

The attacks underscore Russia's strategic efforts to compromise Ukraine's transportation capabilities during ongoing conflicts.