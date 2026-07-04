High-Stakes Talks: German Chancellor and Ukrainian President Discuss Security Ahead of NATO Summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz communicated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy focusing on the recent Russian air strikes on Ukraine. The discussion happened ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, where NATO members plan to commit €70 billion in military aid to Ukraine by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Spoke To Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy By Phone | Updated: 04-07-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 16:29 IST
High-Stakes Talks: German Chancellor and Ukrainian President Discuss Security Ahead of NATO Summit
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in a critical phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on the aftermath of recent Russian air strikes targeting Kyiv and several regions in Ukraine, according to a German government statement released Saturday.

This conversation sets the stage for the forthcoming NATO summit next week in Ankara, Turkey. At the summit, NATO member countries are expected to announce a significant commitment, pledging €70 billion ($80 billion) in military support to Ukraine to be executed by 2026.

The high-level dialogue and upcoming financial pledge underscore the international community's ongoing efforts to support Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Russia. The discussions between Merz and Zelenskiy highlight the strategic importance of continued aid and alliance solidarity.

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