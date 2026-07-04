India's Diplomatic Masterstroke: Triumph Amidst West Asia Fuel Crisis

During a speech in Balotra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's effective handling of the fuel shortage crisis stemming from the West Asia turmoil. He credited the country's recovery to the 'visionary policies' implemented over the past decade and the strategic use of diplomatic power.

Modi criticized the previous Congress government's lack of cooperation, pointing out that progress on refinery projects stalled during their tenure. Nevertheless, he emphasized the successes achieved through India's robust crisis management, including importing fuel from 40 countries.

In addressing fears and rumors spread by opposition forces, Modi lauded India's cooperation with global partners and stressed continued resilience. He inaugurated a landmark greenfield refinery project, underscoring the central government's commitment to overcoming obstacles and ensuring energy security for the nation.