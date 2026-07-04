Divisive Anniversary: Trump's Politicized 250th Celebration Stirs Controversy

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump ignited controversy during the country's 250th anniversary festivities with a political rally on a fenced-off National Mall in Washington. The weeks-long celebration has been widely criticized for its divisive nature.

Across the nation, Americans are marking the patriotic holiday with traditional fireworks and parades. Philadelphia is offering free cupcakes and a pop-music concert, while New York showcases tall ships from across the globe. In Washington D.C., Trump positioned himself at the forefront of the festivities, hosting what he described as 'the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all,' complete with military flyovers and an extensive fireworks display.

Historically, U.S. presidents have avoided politicizing the July 4th celebrations, but Trump's rally has blurred the lines between commemoration and campaign-style politics. Critics argue that the events have become overly political, overshadowing the spirit of unity once intended for the occasion.