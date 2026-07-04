Odisha Crime Branch Cracks Two-Year-Old Murder Mystery

The Odisha Crime Branch has solved a two-year-old murder case involving a decomposed body discovered in a well. Key evidence included mismatched slippers, leading to the victim's son identifying the deceased. Subsequent investigations revealed the murder was motivated by beliefs in witchcraft-related revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 22:42 IST
Odisha Crime Branch Cracks Two-Year-Old Murder Mystery
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Crime Branch has successfully resolved a two-year-old murder case involving the discovery of a decomposed body in a sack in a well in the Udala police station jurisdiction on November 8, 2023. Initially, the state of decomposition left investigators without any leads on the victim's identity, according to DGP Crime Branch Vinaytosh Mishra.

The investigation gained momentum when officers turned their attention to two mismatched slippers, which eventually led them to the victim's son in Kerala, who confirmed that the footwear belonged to his father, Jugraj Singh. DNA profiling corroborated the son's claim, linking the blood sample to the deceased. Further inquiry disclosed that Jugraj Singh was suspected of practicing witchcraft, which allegedly prompted the murder.

The suspects, Shan Gaud, Mohan Singh alias Mruda, and a juvenile, believed Jugraj had caused their son's death via black magic. The Crime Branch's probe, supported by witness testimony and last-seen evidence, led to their arrest. The accused had purportedly hinted to locals about the crime, which was crucial evidence. The investigation has now concluded, with the adult suspects sent to court and the juvenile to the Juvenile Justice Board.

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