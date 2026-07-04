Justice Verma's Case to be Presented in Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the report on Justice Yashwant Verma's impeachment will be tabled in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Justice Verma, who resigned amid cash recovery charges, awaits presidency acceptance. Notable MPs supported the impeachment motion, highlighting historical challenges in removing judges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 23:20 IST
Justice Verma's Case to be Presented in Monsoon Session
Justice Yashwant Verma, (Photo/Allahabad High Court). Image Credit: ANI
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On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the report investigating the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma would be presented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This session is set to run from July 20 to August 13, during which political parties will deliberate on the next steps.

The case revolves around the discovery of unaccounted and partially burnt currency at Justice Verma's official quarters on August 12, 2025. Following an inquiry, ex-Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recommended his removal to the President and Prime Minister, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker to form a three-member committee to delve into the matter.

Despite Justice Verma's resignation amid looming impeachment proceedings, his departure awaits presidential approval, keeping the potential for impeachment alive. Last year, 145 Lok Sabha members, including prominent figures, signed the impeachment motion against Justice Verma, emphasizing the difficulty of judge removal via this process in India.

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