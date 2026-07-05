Farage Under Fire: Unveiling the Political Storm
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, faces allegations of failing to declare financial benefits before entering parliament, including a donation from a cryptocurrency mogul. The controversy, scrutinized as he eyes the 2029 election, could lead to suspension from the House of Commons if investigated breaches are confirmed.
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, is embroiled in a controversy over alleged undisclosed financial benefits, including a substantial donation from a cryptocurrency billionaire prior to his entry into parliament, according to The Sunday Times.
A close associate, George Cottrell, who has a history of wire fraud conviction, reportedly provided Farage with various support services. Despite these claims, Farage's spokesman has dismissed the allegations as unfounded.
Currently under investigation, Farage's financial dealings could impact his political career, particularly as Reform UK leads opinion polls ahead of the 2029 election. If breaches of parliamentary disclosure rules are confirmed, Farage risks suspension and possible by-election triggers.