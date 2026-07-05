Iran Mourns Ayatollah Khamenei Amid War's Aftermath
Iran is mourning the death of its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in an airstrike during a conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. While his sons prayed beside his coffin, his successor Mojtaba was notably absent due to injuries. The nation's leadership stages massive funeral processions across Iran and Iraq.
In a demonstration of national mourning, the Iranian public gathered to pay their last respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the deceased supreme leader, who was killed in an airstrike during ongoing war efforts initiated by the United States and Israel.
The absence of his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, due to injuries sustained during the attack, has been notable amid these intense funerary proceedings, which include processions across both Iran and neighboring Iraq.
High-ranking Iranian officials, attending the ceremonies, have reinforced claims that the recent conflict will result in long-term economic gains, aligning with the theocratic government's narrative of resilience and strategic victory.