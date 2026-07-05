Three Sons Of Slain Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prayed Beside His Coffin And Those Of Four Other Family Members On Sunday

In a demonstration of national mourning, the Iranian public gathered to pay their last respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the deceased supreme leader, who was killed in an airstrike during ongoing war efforts initiated by the United States and Israel.

The absence of his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, due to injuries sustained during the attack, has been notable amid these intense funerary proceedings, which include processions across both Iran and neighboring Iraq.

High-ranking Iranian officials, attending the ceremonies, have reinforced claims that the recent conflict will result in long-term economic gains, aligning with the theocratic government's narrative of resilience and strategic victory.