Swimming League's Commitment: Paying Back Athletes and Planning a Grand Return

The International Swimming League (ISL) is taking decisive steps to restore trust, announcing that over 300 athletes will receive their long-overdue prize money from the 2021 season. Commissioner Ben Allen told Reuters that they will settle the $7 million debt, marking a significant move toward reviving the league.

Payments are scheduled in four installments, with the first by the end of this year. Some Russian athletes will experience delays due to banking technicalities. Despite two challenging years influenced by Europe's ongoing conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen stresses that the ISL is committed to meeting its obligations to both active and retired athletes.

Founded in 2019, the ISL aimed to revolutionize professional swimming. While specific details are yet to be solidified, the league envisions a full comeback by 2027, with strategic changes to engage new markets and enhance spectator experience. The league remains optimistic about its future, thanks to supportive financiers and recent legal victories.