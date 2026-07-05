The Soundtrack of Victory: How FIFA Curates World Cup Stadium Hits

FIFA's 'Stadium Entertainment Team' carefully selects over 750 songs for World Cup events, reflecting cultural diversity and energizing crowds. Signature tunes and goal songs provide memorable moments, uniting fans and teams. Musical selections evolve, with iconic tracks like 'Wonderwall' and 'Sweet Caroline' becoming fan anthems, enhancing the World Cup experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Watching The World Cup And Hearing The Music In The Stadium May Have Left You Wondering How Is That Chosen Is It Just Coincidence That Wonderwall Plays After England Matches Are Freed From Desire Or Livin On A Prayer Always Played And Why The Songs Are Not Random Hundreds More Than | Updated: 05-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 15:30 IST
The Soundtrack of Victory: How FIFA Curates World Cup Stadium Hits
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The songs playing at World Cup stadiums are no accident, with FIFA's 'Stadium Entertainment Team' meticulously selecting over 750 tracks to energize crowds and embody cultural diversity. These tunes, ranging from iconic stadium anthems to country-specific favorites, accompany every team's lineup announcements and goal celebrations, uniting fans worldwide.

As each team scores at the World Cup, the soundtrack is strategically chosen to evoke emotions and celebrate distinguished sporting moments. Iconic tracks like Oasis's 'Wonderwall' have cemented their place in fan culture, while others like Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' resonate deeply, having grown in popularity post-pandemic.

Each participating country brings unique musical contributions, from Argentina's 'El Matador' to Ghana's 'Kakalika' by DopeNation, further enriching the event's cultural tapestry. These selections not only drive lively atmospheres but also foster connections between players and supporters, turning music into an integral World Cup experience.

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