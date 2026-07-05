Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Seven at Wimbledon

The seventh day of Wimbledon unfolded under bright skies, filled with unexpected victories and notable withdrawals, including the Williams sisters. Highlights included Naomi Osaka taking on Aryna Sabalenka and lively performances from young talent Alex Eala and qualifier Krueger, as play continued at the iconic All England Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Seventh Day At Wimbledon On Sunday Times Gmt Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 05-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 15:40 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Day Seven at Wimbledon
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On a sunny Sunday at the All England Club, the seventh day of Wimbledon brought a mix of thrilling triumphs and unexpected farewells. Notably, the Williams sisters withdrew from the doubles event, casting a shadow over the day’s excitement.

In the singles action, Naomi Osaka faced Aryna Sabalenka, drawing significant attention as the fourth round commenced. Young Alex Eala’s fearless performance saw her topple reigning champion Swiatek, showcasing her potential on a global stage.

Elsewhere, home hopeful Fery kept British hopes alive with a gritty win over Bergs, while Krueger’s victory marked a memorable July 4 celebration. As the tournament progresses, these upsets and triumphs continue to add drama to the prestigious event.

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