Uttarakhand CM Highlights Diaspora's Role in State Development Journey

In a dynamic meeting held in Mumbai, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with members of the Uttarakhand diaspora, celebrating their integral role in the state's development over the past five years. Emphasizing his dedication as the 'Chief Servant,' Dhami affirmed that the diaspora's dignity and pride have seen renewed elevation under his leadership. The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role of the diaspora in promoting Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions worldwide according to an official release.

Dhami encouraged Uttarakhandis across India and beyond to bolster their support in the state's growth trajectory, appreciating their efforts in positioning the cultural legacy of Devbhoomi on the global map. Praising them as cultural and brand ambassadors, he commended their contributions in bringing recognition to Uttarakhand's cultural richness globally. His address was met with an enthusiastic response from the diaspora, who welcomed the Chief Minister warmly and echoed confidence in the government's developmental and people-centric endeavors.

During his visit, Dhami laid the foundation stone for two pivotal flood protection projects in Champawat's Boomghat area, involving substantial investments exceeding Rs 65 crore. These include a significant embankment along the Sharda River and a protective wall on the Huddi River, affirming the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure. The Chief Minister received a traditional welcome marked by vibrant cultural displays, including the Chholiya dance, underscoring the event's significance.