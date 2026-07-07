Wimbledon Wonders: Cobolli and Paolini Shine, Fery Thrills Fans

Effervescent Italians Flavio Cobolli And Jasmine Paolini Lit Up The Lawns Of Wimbledon And Returned To The Quarterfinals

Italians Flavio Cobolli and Jasmine Paolini impressed again at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarter-finals with electrifying performances. Meanwhile, British fans were overjoyed as Arthur Fery outlasted Grigor Dimitrov, igniting local celebrations.

On a scorching day at Wimbledon, Cobolli defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets, maintaining composure amidst brief interruptions due to unwell spectators. Cobolli expressed immense satisfaction with his performance on the prestigious Court One.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini overcame Alexandra Eala, pushing through the discomfort of a foot injury. As temperatures soared, several matches, including those of Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova, tested players' endurance. Fery remains Britain's sole singles contender, captivating audiences with his thrilling five-set victory over Dimitrov.