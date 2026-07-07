Ukraine Struggles Amid Missile Barrage: The Race for Interceptors

On Monday, Russia launched a significant missile and drone assault on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 individuals as the nation grapples with a critical shortage of U.S.-made interceptors, according to officials. This assault followed shortly after the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

The airstrike, occurring a day before a pivotal NATO summit, also underscores Ukraine's increasing vulnerability as their existing stockpile of interceptors dwindles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for support comes as Kyiv's air defenses struggled, shooting down only 4 of 49 Russian ballistic missiles in July.

Rescue crews continue to search through the debris in Kyiv, amid destruction that includes a high-rise partially destroyed. Zelenskiy calls for decisive action at the upcoming NATO summit to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities, as ongoing tensions with Russia escalate further.