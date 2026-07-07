Tennessee Guard Soldiers' Involvement in Fatal Memphis Shooting Sparks Controversy

Two Tennessee National Guard soldiers killed an armed man being chased by Memphis police, bringing attention to a Trump-endorsed federal crime initiative. The action took place as police pursued the suspect, Tyrin Johnson, in downtown Memphis. Both local authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are examining the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Tennessee National Guard Soldiers Assigned To A Donald Trumpbacked Anticrime Task Force Fatally Shot An Armed Man Being Pursued By Memphis Police | Updated: 07-07-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 01:04 IST
Tennessee Guard Soldiers' Involvement in Fatal Memphis Shooting Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Tennessee National Guard soldiers fatally shot Tyrin Johnson, an armed man pursued by Memphis police, highlighting a Trump-endorsed crime initiative. The Memphis Safe Task Force aims to tackle violent crime in Democrat-led cities. The pursuit unfolded in downtown Memphis, leading to an escalation and the suspect's death.

Authorities reported that the suspect, carrying a handgun, turned towards the soldiers, prompting them to shoot. President Trump and officials praised the federal initiative in March, citing a drop in violent crime rates in Memphis as a success of their collaborative efforts.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing why the pursuit escalated to deadly force, as requested by the Shelby County district attorney. First aid was administered by Guard medical specialists, but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global
3
Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Global
4
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026