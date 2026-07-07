Tennessee Guard Soldiers' Involvement in Fatal Memphis Shooting Sparks Controversy

Two Tennessee National Guard Soldiers Assigned To A Donald Trumpbacked Anticrime Task Force Fatally Shot An Armed Man Being Pursued By Memphis Police

Two Tennessee National Guard soldiers fatally shot Tyrin Johnson, an armed man pursued by Memphis police, highlighting a Trump-endorsed crime initiative. The Memphis Safe Task Force aims to tackle violent crime in Democrat-led cities. The pursuit unfolded in downtown Memphis, leading to an escalation and the suspect's death.

Authorities reported that the suspect, carrying a handgun, turned towards the soldiers, prompting them to shoot. President Trump and officials praised the federal initiative in March, citing a drop in violent crime rates in Memphis as a success of their collaborative efforts.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing why the pursuit escalated to deadly force, as requested by the Shelby County district attorney. First aid was administered by Guard medical specialists, but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.