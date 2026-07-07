Arthur Fery: Last Briton Advances to Wimbledon Quarters

Arthur Fery became the last British singles player standing in Wimbledon, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time after defeating Grigor Dimitrov. Other notable players like Taylor Fritz and Linda Noskova also secured their places in the quarter-finals on an eventful eighth day at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Fery | Updated: 07-07-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 00:53 IST
Arthur Fery: Last Briton Advances to Wimbledon Quarters
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In a thrilling day of tennis at Wimbledon, Arthur Fery emerged as the last Briton standing, securing his spot in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought match against Grigor Dimitrov. Fery's victory marked a significant achievement, reaching the Grand Slam quarter-finals for the first time.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz, last year's semi-finalist, continued his impressive form by defeating Alexander Bublik, cruising into the last eight. Czech player Linda Noskova also made headlines, beating former Australian Open champion Madison Keys to advance to her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The eighth day also saw Jasmine Paolini, Flavio Cobolli, and Elise Mertens booking their places in the quarter-finals, demonstrating the competitive spirit and high stakes that define this prestigious tournament.

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