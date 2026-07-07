Verdict Awaited: Marine Le Pen's Political Future at a Crossroads

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen awaits a crucial appeal court verdict on a five-year electoral ban for illicit party financing, which could derail her presidential ambitions. If the ban is upheld, her protege Jordan Bardella may lead the National Rally party in the 2026 election instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | After Months Of Uncertainty | Updated: 07-07-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 03:30 IST
Verdict Awaited: Marine Le Pen's Political Future at a Crossroads
Marine Le Pen

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen is on the brink of discovering her political fate as a Paris appeal court is set to rule on her five-year electoral ban for misusing party funds. This decision will determine her eligibility to contest the 2026 presidential elections.

Le Pen, accused of diverting over €4 million from European Parliament funds, denies any wrongdoing. Her potential disqualification could pave the way for 30-year-old Jordan Bardella, poised to lead the National Rally party if the ban stands. Despite his inexperience, Bardella is a strong contender.

The verdict, anticipated at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), arrives amid high stakes, with Le Pen scheduled for a televised address in the evening. The ruling could either uphold her conviction or offer leniency, such as reducing her ban.

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