Verdict Awaited: Marine Le Pen's Political Future at a Crossroads

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen is on the brink of discovering her political fate as a Paris appeal court is set to rule on her five-year electoral ban for misusing party funds. This decision will determine her eligibility to contest the 2026 presidential elections.

Le Pen, accused of diverting over €4 million from European Parliament funds, denies any wrongdoing. Her potential disqualification could pave the way for 30-year-old Jordan Bardella, poised to lead the National Rally party if the ban stands. Despite his inexperience, Bardella is a strong contender.

The verdict, anticipated at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), arrives amid high stakes, with Le Pen scheduled for a televised address in the evening. The ruling could either uphold her conviction or offer leniency, such as reducing her ban.