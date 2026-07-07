U.S. Banks Eye Acquisition of Fiserv Network
JPMorgan and Bank of America have held initial talks about acquiring a network owned by Fiserv. This report, sourced by the Wall Street Journal, led to a 4.3% rise in Fiserv's stock during after-hours trading. As of now, Reuters has not verified the report.
JPMorgan and Bank of America are reportedly in the initial stages of discussing a potential acquisition of a network owned by financial-technology company Fiserv. Reports of the talks surfaced in a Wall Street Journal article earlier this week.
The news had an immediate impact on the stock market, with Fiserv's shares rising by 4.3% in after-hours trading. Investors reacted swiftly to the possibility of a deal involving such high-profile institutions.
However, Reuters has yet to confirm the details of the report, underscoring the speculative nature of these preliminary discussions between the banking giants and Fiserv.