U.S. Banks Eye Acquisition of Fiserv Network

Us Banks Including Jpmorgan And Bank Of America Have In Recent Months Held Preliminary Discussions About A Deal To Acquire A Network Owned By The Financialtechnology Company Fiserv

JPMorgan and Bank of America are reportedly in the initial stages of discussing a potential acquisition of a network owned by financial-technology company Fiserv. Reports of the talks surfaced in a Wall Street Journal article earlier this week.

The news had an immediate impact on the stock market, with Fiserv's shares rising by 4.3% in after-hours trading. Investors reacted swiftly to the possibility of a deal involving such high-profile institutions.

However, Reuters has yet to confirm the details of the report, underscoring the speculative nature of these preliminary discussions between the banking giants and Fiserv.