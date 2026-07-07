Velarde's Steadfast Leadership: Ensuring Peru's Economic Stability

Peruvian Central Bank Chief Julio Velarde Said On Monday That He Will Remain In The Role At The Request Of Presidentelect Keiko Fujimori

In a strategic move aimed at maintaining economic continuity, Peru's central bank chief Julio Velarde has announced his intention to remain in his role, acceding to a request from President-elect Keiko Fujimori. Velarde's leadership over two decades has been applauded for keeping the country's inflation rate among the lowest in Latin America, despite political instabilities.

Fujimori, who will assume office on July 28, expressed her delight at Velarde's decision, highlighting the success of his monetary policies. She noted the importance of his guidance in achieving low inflation rates and praised him during a joint appearance.

At age 73, Velarde recently disclosed that he would rethink his position if asked to continue. In fiscal projections, he noted potential inflationary pressures due to international factors, but largely anticipated stability with inflation estimates for 2027 at 2.0%. Economic growth forecasts have also been upgraded, buoyed by strong domestic demand and investment.