Mysterious Projectile Strikes Tanker Near Oman

A tanker traveling southbound was struck by an unidentified projectile near Oman's Limah. The incident, reported by the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, resulted in a fire but thankfully caused no casualties or environmental damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Tanker Was Hit By An Unknown Projectile On Its Port Side While Traveling Southbound About Nautical Miles Km East Of Omans Limah | Updated: 07-07-2026 04:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 04:56 IST
Mysterious Projectile Strikes Tanker Near Oman
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A tanker was reportedly struck by an unidentified projectile while navigating south approximately 8 nautical miles east of Oman's Limah. This incident caused a fire onboard, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, which released a statement early Tuesday.

UKMTO assured that, fortunately, no casualties or adverse environmental impacts were linked to the incident.

The cause of the projectile strike remains unknown, as investigations are likely to continue in search of answers to prevent such occurrences in the future.

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