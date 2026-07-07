China's Submarine Missile Test Sends Ripples Across the Pacific

China test-fired a missile from a submarine into the Pacific, raising concerns among neighboring countries. The test coincided with an Australia-Fiji defense pact and drew criticism for China's lack of transparency. Taiwan and other Pacific nations viewed it as provocative, while the U.S. called for arms control talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Military Testfired A Missile From A Nuclearpowered Submarine Into The Pacific On Monday | Updated: 07-07-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 04:50 IST
China's Submarine Missile Test Sends Ripples Across the Pacific
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On Monday, China's military conducted a missile test from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific, drawing sharp criticism from countries like the U.S., Japan, and Australia. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched the missile as part of its annual military training program, according to China's state media, Xinhua.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated that the exercise was carried out safely and was not aimed at any particular country. Despite this, the test has heightened regional tensions. The U.S. urged China to engage in meaningful arms control discussions as they monitored the event closely.

The timing of the launch attracted attention, aligning with a defense pact signing between Australia and Fiji, suggesting strategic signaling by China. Taiwan criticized the test as an intimidation tactic, while New Zealand termed it a concerning development. Japan expressed grave concerns over China's increasing military activities.

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