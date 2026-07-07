Democratic Leaders Urge Platner's Exit Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Democratic Party leaders urged nominee Graham Platner to withdraw from the Senate race against Susan Collins following sexual assault allegations. Key Democratic figures voiced their dissent, and his campaign now hangs by a thread with influential endorsements retracted. The upcoming election could see a potential replacement for Platner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Democratic Party Leaders On Monday Called On Graham Platner To Withdraw As Their Nominee To Run Against Republican Us Senator Susan Collins Of Maine | Updated: 07-07-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 07:46 IST
Democratic Leaders Urge Platner's Exit Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, Democratic Party leaders on Monday demanded Graham Platner step down as their nominee for the U.S. Senate facing Susan Collins of Maine. This urgency arose after serious allegations of sexual assault surfaced, threatening Platner's candidacy.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, head of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, clarified their stance, indicating that they would not allocate resources to the Maine race if Platner continued his campaign. The urgency of the allegations has prompted immediate reactions, with key Democrats withdrawing their support.

The fallout has been significant, with Platner's allies deserting him and discussions arising about potential replacements should he decide to withdraw by the stipulated deadline. Current contenders, including former statewide election participants, are poised to take on the challenge.

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