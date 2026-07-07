Stalled Talks: Tehran and Washington's Diplomatic Standoff

Iran's foreign minister has stated that negotiations for a final deal with the U.S. will not begin if threats persist. This comes after President Trump's warning of decisive action if an agreement isn't reached. An interim deal signed last month called for refraining from threats or force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:41 IST
Stalled Talks: Tehran and Washington's Diplomatic Standoff
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Iran's foreign minister announced that discussions for a comprehensive agreement with the United States would not commence if threats from Washington persist. The statement was made following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent warning to 'finish the job' should negotiations fail.

Abbas Araqchi made his position clear, emphasizing in a post on X that any final deal negotiations are contingent on the cessation of threatening rhetoric and urged the U.S. to honor its commitments.

The current diplomatic tension stems from an interim agreement, established last month, which mandates both nations to avoid threatening or using force against each other as discussions proceed.

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