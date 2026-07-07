Stalled Talks: Tehran and Washington's Diplomatic Standoff

Iran's foreign minister announced that discussions for a comprehensive agreement with the United States would not commence if threats from Washington persist. The statement was made following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent warning to 'finish the job' should negotiations fail.

Abbas Araqchi made his position clear, emphasizing in a post on X that any final deal negotiations are contingent on the cessation of threatening rhetoric and urged the U.S. to honor its commitments.

The current diplomatic tension stems from an interim agreement, established last month, which mandates both nations to avoid threatening or using force against each other as discussions proceed.