NATO Unveils Billion-Dollar Arms Deals in Turkey as Europe Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending

NATO leaders announced arms deals in Turkey worth tens of billions of dollars, responding to U.S. calls for increased defense spending in Europe. The deals include purchasing surveillance drones and planes, while discussions are underway on missile production. European defense spending is set to increase significantly, driven by tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Leaders Began Unveiling Arms Deals Worth Tens Of Billions Of Dollars In Turkey On Tuesday | Updated: 07-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 15:08 IST
NATO Unveils Billion-Dollar Arms Deals in Turkey as Europe Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending
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NATO leaders unveiled significant arms deals in Turkey on Tuesday, responding to U.S. demands for increased European defense spending. The deals, revealed during a defense industry forum in Ankara, include European purchases of surveillance drones from Northrop Grumman and planes from Saab.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of joint procurement coalitions in strengthening defense capabilities. The announcements came ahead of a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has consistently criticized Europe's reliance on U.S. military support and urged greater financial contributions.

Rutte highlighted a projected $40 billion investment in anti-drone capabilities over the next five years. The deals underscore the growing European defense expenditure, partly driven by concerns about Russia and encouraged by Trump's forceful rhetoric.

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