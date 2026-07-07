The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russia will be keeping a close eye on the developments at the NATO summit in Turkey. The statement follows what Russia perceives as 'confrontational' remarks made by NATO in anticipation of the meeting.

In a significant move, NATO leaders are set to disclose new arms deals valued at tens of billions of dollars during the Ankara summit. This reveals the alliance's commitment to strengthening its defense systems, a response to calls from the U.S. for greater defense spending across Europe.

The arms agreements are expected to align NATO members with demands made by President Donald Trump, preceding his participation in the summit itself. This underscores a unified stance towards reinforcing European security amidst rising global tensions.