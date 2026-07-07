Tensions Flare: Escalating Conflict in Gaza

Israeli Strikes Killed At Least Three Palestinians In The Gaza Strip On Tuesday

At least three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday due to Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, health officials reported. Medics revealed that an Israeli strike in Khan Younis killed a man and injured two children, targeting a Hamas militant according to the Israeli military.

Later the same day, a separate airstrike struck near a tent encampment housing displaced families in western Gaza City, resulting in another fatality and injuring five, while another strike in Khan Younis caused one death and three injuries. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these incidents.

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October, Israel has continued its operations in Gaza, citing threats from militants. Over 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have perished since, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce. The situation remains dire, with millions displaced from their homes.