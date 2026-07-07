Dutch Patriot Systems to Fortify Poland Until Year's End

Dutch Patriot Systems Will Stay At Polands Rzeszow Airport Until The End Of The Year

In a recent announcement, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that Dutch Patriot systems will be stationed at Poland's Rzeszow Airport until the end of the year.

This includes both batteries and missiles, reinforcing Poland's defenses in a time of regional instability.

Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport has emerged as a pivotal hub for the delivery of western aid to Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against Russian incursions.