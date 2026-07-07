Dutch Patriot Systems to Fortify Poland Until Year's End

Dutch Patriot systems will remain stationed at Poland's Rzeszow Airport through the year end, as confirmed by Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz during a NATO summit. Rzeszow-Jasionka has become central for western aid delivery to Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dutch Patriot Systems Will Stay At Polands Rzeszow Airport Until The End Of The Year | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:39 IST
Dutch Patriot Systems to Fortify Poland Until Year's End

In a recent announcement, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that Dutch Patriot systems will be stationed at Poland's Rzeszow Airport until the end of the year.

This includes both batteries and missiles, reinforcing Poland's defenses in a time of regional instability.

Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport has emerged as a pivotal hub for the delivery of western aid to Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against Russian incursions.

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