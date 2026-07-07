Trump Predicts Resolution in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about resolving the war in Ukraine after discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He conveyed his hopes for a swift settlement during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That He Had Spoken With Russias Vladimir Putin And He Thought The War In Ukraine Will Be Settled I Think Were Going To Get It Settled | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:39 IST
Trump Predicts Resolution in Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump

In a turn of diplomatic developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine being resolved. This statement came following a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump conveyed his expectations, stating, "I think we're going to get it settled, hopefully soon," to a group of reporters.

This optimistic outlook signals possible progress in diplomatic relations concerning the Ukraine situation, awaiting further actions and confirmations in the upcoming months.

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