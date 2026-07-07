Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Political Comeback in Question

A Paris Appeals Court On Tuesday Upheldmarine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds While Shortening Her Ban On Running For Elected Office

In a significant legal development, a Paris appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misusing EU funds, potentially reopening the door for her to contest the French presidency in 2027. The court, however, reduced her ban from running for elected office.

Le Pen was handed a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor for a year. This follows her 2025 conviction for embezzling over 4 million euros from the European Parliament, resulting in a five-year ban and a four-year prison sentence.

The decision has sparked varied reactions. Le Pen's lawyer expressed partial satisfaction, citing leniency, while political opponents criticized the perceived tolerance towards corruption and questioned her eligibility to remain in public office.