Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Political Comeback in Question
A Paris appeals court upholds Marine Le Pen's conviction for misuse of EU funds, shortening her ban on seeking public office. Le Pen, sentenced to a reduced three-year jail term with conditions, eyes a return to presidential politics. Reaction to the ruling is divided among political figures.
In a significant legal development, a Paris appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misusing EU funds, potentially reopening the door for her to contest the French presidency in 2027. The court, however, reduced her ban from running for elected office.
Le Pen was handed a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor for a year. This follows her 2025 conviction for embezzling over 4 million euros from the European Parliament, resulting in a five-year ban and a four-year prison sentence.
The decision has sparked varied reactions. Le Pen's lawyer expressed partial satisfaction, citing leniency, while political opponents criticized the perceived tolerance towards corruption and questioned her eligibility to remain in public office.
ALSO READ
-
Global News Highlights: NATO Alliances, Middle East Tensions, and European Heatwaves
-
Le Pen's Legal Battle and Future in Politics: A Turning Point
-
Le Pen's Future at Crossroads: Appeal Court Verdict Alters Political Path
-
Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy with Uphold of Conviction
-
Le Pen's Conviction: Court Upholds EU Funds Misuse Ruling