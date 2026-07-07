Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Political Comeback in Question

A Paris appeals court upholds Marine Le Pen's conviction for misuse of EU funds, shortening her ban on seeking public office. Le Pen, sentenced to a reduced three-year jail term with conditions, eyes a return to presidential politics. Reaction to the ruling is divided among political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Paris Appeals Court On Tuesday Upheldmarine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds While Shortening Her Ban On Running For Elected Office | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:46 IST
Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Political Comeback in Question
Marine Le Pen

In a significant legal development, a Paris appeals court on Tuesday upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misusing EU funds, potentially reopening the door for her to contest the French presidency in 2027. The court, however, reduced her ban from running for elected office.

Le Pen was handed a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, and ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor for a year. This follows her 2025 conviction for embezzling over 4 million euros from the European Parliament, resulting in a five-year ban and a four-year prison sentence.

The decision has sparked varied reactions. Le Pen's lawyer expressed partial satisfaction, citing leniency, while political opponents criticized the perceived tolerance towards corruption and questioned her eligibility to remain in public office.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026