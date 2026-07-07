Strained Relations: Trump vs. Meloni
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her lack of support in the Iran conflict, straining U.S.-Italy relations. Despite past affiliations, recent disputes over military cooperation and social media exchanges have impacted their diplomatic relationship. Meloni is yet to respond officially.
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for not supporting the U.S. stance on Iran, contributing to increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
Though once close allies, the relationship has deteriorated due to disagreements over military cooperation and Meloni's response to Trump's claims about a past G7 meeting.
Italian officials have chosen not to respond to Trump's allegations, focusing on maintaining diplomatic relations ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, where both leaders are expected to meet.