Strained Relations: Trump vs. Meloni

Us President Donald Trump On Tuesday Called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni A Nice Person But Criticised Her For Failing To Help In The Conflict With Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for not supporting the U.S. stance on Iran, contributing to increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Though once close allies, the relationship has deteriorated due to disagreements over military cooperation and Meloni's response to Trump's claims about a past G7 meeting.

Italian officials have chosen not to respond to Trump's allegations, focusing on maintaining diplomatic relations ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, where both leaders are expected to meet.