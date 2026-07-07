Punjab Congress on Path to Unity Amid Leadership Challenges

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressed concerns over former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's absence from a key party meeting, assuring media that internal disputes will be resolved through dialogue. AICC's Bhupesh Baghel is spearheading efforts to unify the party as the 2027 assembly elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:16 IST
Punjab Congress on Path to Unity Amid Leadership Challenges
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reassured the media that former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi remains committed to the party despite missing a crucial meeting. Warring, who spoke with ANI, emphasized that any internal issues within the Punjab unit would be managed through open dialogue, reaffirming that the party would soon achieve unity.

The meeting, led by Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab, aimed to address grievances and strategize for the upcoming 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. Alongside Channi, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also skipped the meeting, but both leaders are slated to meet with Baghel to discuss ongoing concerns.

During the meeting, Baghel individually engaged with senior Congress leaders, focusing on grassroots operations such as booth-level management. As the party prepares for the upcoming elections, maintaining cohesion and addressing leadership challenges remain top priorities to ensure a robust campaign.

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