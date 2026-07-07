AAP Criticizes Congress Over Internal Discord in Punjab; Predicts 2027 Victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the Congress on Tuesday, citing reported internal discord within its Punjab faction as an indication of a lack of discipline. Cheema alleged that Congress leaders were more focused on their ambitions to become Chief Minister rather than fortifying the party structure.

Cheema expressed confidence in AAP's future electoral success, predicting a substantial victory in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Meanwhile, amid internal tensions, Punjab Congress state chief Amarinder Raja Warring disputed claims of disunity, asserting that missing attendance at the PPCC meet was due to prior commitments.

Warring addressed speculations of a rift following the absence of prominent leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi from a key meeting. Channi is reportedly engaging with Congress high command in Delhi to discuss leadership concerns. Warring reassured unity within the party, emphasizing ongoing strategic discussions for the future.