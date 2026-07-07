TMC Leadership Tussle Escalates: ECI Sets July 10 Deadline for Factions to Respond

The Election Commission has given a deadline of July 10 for the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress to respond to the leadership dispute. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's faction has already submitted their response, asserting the validity of the current leadership structure until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:58 IST
TMC Leadership Tussle Escalates: ECI Sets July 10 Deadline for Factions to Respond
West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted an extension until July 10 for Ritabrata Banerjee's faction within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to submit evidence supporting their claims on the party's leadership structure and authorized signatories, sources reveal. This follows a tense internal battle over control of the party.

Earlier, the ECI mandated that both factions, led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her contender Ritabrata Banerjee, provide detailed submissions by July 6. Kalyan Banerjee, a senior TMC figure, stated their response affirms the party's National Working Committee's legitimacy through 2027, challenging claims of leadership illegitimacy.

This intervention by the ECI highlights the deepening divisions within the AITC, as Ritabrata Banerjee's faction contends for official party recognition, bolstered by support from 58 dissident MLAs. With tensions simmering, all eyes are on the July 10 deadline, as the party faces significant internal restructuring.

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