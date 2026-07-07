Battle of Clacton: Farage's Bold Stand Against the Establishment

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, announced his decision to step down from his parliamentary seat to trigger a by-election in Clacton, framing the move as a battle against the establishment's attempts to discredit him.

Facing allegations of not declaring financial gifts, Farage's strategy has been criticized by major political parties as a ploy to evade scrutiny, labeling it a mere stunt.

Despite the backlash, Farage, who has faced intense media scrutiny, remains unyielding, claiming the move is a means to affirm his credibility amid the establishment's pressure.