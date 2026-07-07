Amazon Expands 15-Minute Quick Delivery Service in Brazil Amid Fresh Food Demand

Amazon has expanded its 15-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in Brazil, driven by increased demand for fresh foods. The service, initially launched in select areas, has broadened its product range by 15% and continues to compete with other major platforms in Brazil's e-commerce and meal delivery markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fresh Food Offerings Have Helped Boost Demand For Amazons New Minute Quickdelivery Service In Brazil | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:00 IST
Amazon Expands 15-Minute Quick Delivery Service in Brazil Amid Fresh Food Demand
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Amazon has rapidly expanded its 15-minute quick delivery service, Amazon Now, in Brazil, driven by heightened demand for fresh food offerings. The U.S.-based company has increased its range of products in the Brazilian market by 15%, highlighting the potential for ultra-fast deliveries in this growing economy.

The service, which originated in the U.S. promising sub-30-minute delivery times, has now been rolled out in various global markets, including Mexico, India, Japan, and Britain. Its expansion into Brazil marks the debut of fresh and frozen foods in the region, an ambitious move for Amazon as it seeks to capture a slice of the thriving e-commerce sector.

According to Fernanda Grumach, Amazon's shopping experience director in Brazil, the company's local operations have been taken aback by fresh food demand. The company faces stiff competition from local players like MercadoLibre and Shopee, while preparing for potential rivalry with the app iFood. The World Cup has further fueled demand in Brazil, with Amazon Now witnessing surges in sales of soccer-related memorabilia and snacks during the tournaments.

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