Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Greenland Acquisition Ambitions

Denmark firmly asserts its commitment to defending NATO territories, including Greenland, amid U.S. President Donald Trump's claims on controlling the island. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reinforces that Greenland is not for sale, advocating for diplomatic negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. to address security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denmark Is Ready To Defend Every Inch Of Nato | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:18 IST
Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Greenland Acquisition Ambitions
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Denmark is resolute in defending its NATO obligations with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen affirming their stance in Ankara. This follows contentious remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning control over Greenland.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also dismissed Trump’s assertions, stating clearly on social media that Greenland is not for sale. The discord has stirred tensions between U.S., Denmark, and broader European allies.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed hopes for a diplomatic solution, potentially expanding a defense agreement with the U.S. to balance legitimate security interests while ensuring Greenland's autonomy is respected.

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