Denmark Stands Firm Against U.S. Greenland Acquisition Ambitions

Denmark Is Ready To Defend Every Inch Of Nato

Denmark is resolute in defending its NATO obligations with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen affirming their stance in Ankara. This follows contentious remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning control over Greenland.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen also dismissed Trump’s assertions, stating clearly on social media that Greenland is not for sale. The discord has stirred tensions between U.S., Denmark, and broader European allies.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed hopes for a diplomatic solution, potentially expanding a defense agreement with the U.S. to balance legitimate security interests while ensuring Greenland's autonomy is respected.