President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That Turkey Was Ready To Assume More Responsibility For Fairer Burden Sharing In Nato After A Summit That He Said Laid The Foundations For A Stronger Alliance Speaking At The End Of The Summit In Ankara

President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that Turkey is prepared to assume a greater role in fairer burden-sharing within NATO. This declaration followed a summit he described as having laid the groundwork for a more robust alliance.

Addressing the press at the close of the Ankara summit, Erdogan emphasized the noteworthy solidarity exhibited among NATO allies during the discussions.

His remarks underscore Turkey's commitment to strengthening its position and contribution within the international military alliance.