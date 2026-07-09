Turmoil in Maine: Platner's Campaign Faces Democratic Dissent

Graham Platner's U.S. Senate campaign in Maine faces a crisis amid sexual assault allegations he denies. Democratic leaders demand his withdrawal, clashing over the nomination process. Platner won the primary against incumbent Senator Susan Collins but now contends with party divisions and calls to step down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graham Platners Us Senate Campaign Clashed On Wednesday With The Democratic Establishment Over The Process For Selecting A New Nominee Who Would Replace Him On The Ballot In Maine Amid Allegations Of Sexual Assault That He Denies | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:16 IST
Turmoil in Maine: Platner's Campaign Faces Democratic Dissent

Graham Platner's U.S. Senate campaign has hit a significant roadblock following allegations of sexual assault, which he refutes. On Wednesday, Platner's team clashed with the Democratic establishment over the process of selecting a replacement nominee in Maine.

Platner, who emerged victorious in the recent Democratic primary to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins, now faces immense pressure to withdraw from the race. Democratic leaders have called for his resignation, citing the need to focus on defeating Collins.

Despite the controversy, Platner's campaign manager, Ben Chin, criticized the state Democratic Party, accusing it of excluding their team from discussions about the nominating process. As potential candidates prepare to step in, the internal struggle highlights the growing rift among Democrats aiming to reclaim control of the Senate.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026