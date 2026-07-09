Turmoil in Maine: Platner's Campaign Faces Democratic Dissent
Graham Platner's U.S. Senate campaign in Maine faces a crisis amid sexual assault allegations he denies. Democratic leaders demand his withdrawal, clashing over the nomination process. Platner won the primary against incumbent Senator Susan Collins but now contends with party divisions and calls to step down.
Graham Platner's U.S. Senate campaign has hit a significant roadblock following allegations of sexual assault, which he refutes. On Wednesday, Platner's team clashed with the Democratic establishment over the process of selecting a replacement nominee in Maine.
Platner, who emerged victorious in the recent Democratic primary to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins, now faces immense pressure to withdraw from the race. Democratic leaders have called for his resignation, citing the need to focus on defeating Collins.
Despite the controversy, Platner's campaign manager, Ben Chin, criticized the state Democratic Party, accusing it of excluding their team from discussions about the nominating process. As potential candidates prepare to step in, the internal struggle highlights the growing rift among Democrats aiming to reclaim control of the Senate.
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