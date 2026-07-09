HBO's 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' Dominate Emmy Nominations

In a remarkable display of dominance, HBO led the charge at the Emmy Awards nominations with its drama 'The Pitt' and comedy 'Hacks' securing the most nods. 'The Pitt' received 25 nominations while 'Hacks' followed closely with 24, a record for a comedy series in a single year.

HBO Max emerged as the top network contender with 122 nominations, edging out Netflix, which garnered 111. Both shows, 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks,' are strong contenders for best drama and comedy awards, respectively, with several of their actors also receiving individual nods.

The nominations are announced amidst growing concerns about the entertainment industry, including budget cuts and the evolving role of artificial intelligence. The industry will watch eagerly when winners are revealed on September 14, marking a night of celebration and anticipation for what lies ahead.