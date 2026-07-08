LNG Expansion Faces Bottleneck Due to Shipbuilding Delays

A historic surge in global LNG supply, spurred by the United States and Qatar, may face setbacks due to a shortage of ships needed for transportation, according to a report by Wood Mackenzie. South Korea and China, the primary shipbuilders for LNG carriers, are struggling to meet demand.

Wood Mackenzie warns that despite ongoing discussions about energy security and diversification, the LNG industry's dependency on an uncontrollable and hard-to-replicate supply chain threatens these efforts. This bottleneck could significantly impact the ability to physically move gas and maintain a resilient energy network.

These findings highlight the vulnerability in the LNG supply chain as it seeks to expand on a global scale. The industry must find solutions to bridge the gap between LNG supply goals and the current limitations in transportation infrastructure.