LNG Expansion Faces Bottleneck Due to Shipbuilding Delays

The global expansion of LNG supply, primarily driven by the US and Qatar, is potentially hindered due to a bottleneck in ship construction in South Korea and China. The LNG industry's reliance on a supply chain beyond its control poses challenges to ensuring energy security and diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Biggest Expansion Of Global Lng Supply On Record | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:00 IST
LNG Expansion Faces Bottleneck Due to Shipbuilding Delays

A historic surge in global LNG supply, spurred by the United States and Qatar, may face setbacks due to a shortage of ships needed for transportation, according to a report by Wood Mackenzie. South Korea and China, the primary shipbuilders for LNG carriers, are struggling to meet demand.

Wood Mackenzie warns that despite ongoing discussions about energy security and diversification, the LNG industry's dependency on an uncontrollable and hard-to-replicate supply chain threatens these efforts. This bottleneck could significantly impact the ability to physically move gas and maintain a resilient energy network.

These findings highlight the vulnerability in the LNG supply chain as it seeks to expand on a global scale. The industry must find solutions to bridge the gap between LNG supply goals and the current limitations in transportation infrastructure.

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