Surge in Japanese Investment Abroad Amid Eased Inflation Concerns

Japanese investors increased their foreign stock purchases significantly in early July, driven by easing U.S. inflation concerns and oil price dynamics. However, they continued selling foreign long-term bonds, while Japanese equity experienced reduced foreign outflows. Market dynamics were influenced by fluctuating oil prices and U.S. Federal Reserve's inflation stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japanese Investors Bought Foreign Stocks At The Fastest Pace In Three Months In The Week To July | Updated: 09-07-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 09:58 IST
Surge in Japanese Investment Abroad Amid Eased Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, Japanese investors ramped up their foreign stock acquisitions at the fastest pace in three months by the week ending July 4. The move was fueled by diminishing inflation pressures in the U.S. and a less aggressive Federal Reserve stance on interest rate hikes.

During the week, a net purchase of 824.5 billion yen ($5.08 billion) in foreign stocks was recorded, as per Ministry of Finance data. However, Japanese investors continued to sell off foreign long-term bonds, registering a net sale of 218.1 billion yen, along with short-term bills amounting to 124.3 billion yen sold off.

The market scenario was further complicated by oil prices experiencing a rebound after hitting a four-month low, amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. Simultaneously, Japanese equity markets faced limited foreign outflows compared to previous weeks.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026