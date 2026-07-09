Surge in Japanese Investment Abroad Amid Eased Inflation Concerns
Japanese investors increased their foreign stock purchases significantly in early July, driven by easing U.S. inflation concerns and oil price dynamics. However, they continued selling foreign long-term bonds, while Japanese equity experienced reduced foreign outflows. Market dynamics were influenced by fluctuating oil prices and U.S. Federal Reserve's inflation stance.
In a significant shift, Japanese investors ramped up their foreign stock acquisitions at the fastest pace in three months by the week ending July 4. The move was fueled by diminishing inflation pressures in the U.S. and a less aggressive Federal Reserve stance on interest rate hikes.
During the week, a net purchase of 824.5 billion yen ($5.08 billion) in foreign stocks was recorded, as per Ministry of Finance data. However, Japanese investors continued to sell off foreign long-term bonds, registering a net sale of 218.1 billion yen, along with short-term bills amounting to 124.3 billion yen sold off.
The market scenario was further complicated by oil prices experiencing a rebound after hitting a four-month low, amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. Simultaneously, Japanese equity markets faced limited foreign outflows compared to previous weeks.
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