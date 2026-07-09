Market Resilience: Navigating Volatility Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

U.S. stock index futures saw a slight rise following renewed geopolitical tensions from U.S. strikes on Iran. The strikes aim to keep the Strait of Hormuz open but risk escalating the conflict. While oil prices fell slightly, investors remain cautious about potential market volatility and inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Edged Higher On Thursday As Global Markets And Oil Prices Steadied After Fresh Us Strikes On Iran Reignited Geopolitical Anxiety And Threatened To Stall Efforts To End The Fourmonth Conflict The Us Military Said On Wednesday It Had Launched New Strikes On Iran To Keep The Strait Of Hormuz Open To Shipping Iran Responded With Attacks On Kuwait And Bahrain | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:33 IST
Market Resilience: Navigating Volatility Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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U.S. stock index futures experienced a modest rise on Thursday, with global markets and oil prices stabilizing after recent U.S. military actions against Iran. The strikes, intended to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open for shipping, have rekindled geopolitical concerns and could hamper efforts to end the ongoing four-month conflict.

The U.S. military's actions prompted retaliatory attacks by Iran on Kuwait and Bahrain, exacerbating tensions and threatening already tenuous ceasefire efforts. President Donald Trump's declaration that an interim ceasefire with Iran was "over" led to heightened unease, with oil futures declining approximately 1% after peaking at two-week highs.

Amid these developments, Dow E-minis rose by 0.03%, S&P 500 E-minis by 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 0.63% during early Thursday trading. However, investors remain wary of prolonged Middle East disruptions impacting oil supply routes and inflation. Economic indicators and Federal Reserve policy stances play a crucial role as markets navigate these turbulent times.

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